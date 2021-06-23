Telugu Weightlifter is First VC of Delhi Sports University

Andhra Pradesh: Karnam Malleswari, an Olympic medalist, has won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She has been named the first Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious Sports University in Delhi, which is being built by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government named Karnam Malleswari, India's first female Olympic medalist, as the first Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University on Tuesday. Malleswari won bronze in weightlifting at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Her record stands, as no Indian woman has ever won an Olympic medal in weightlifting. In 1994, she received the Arjuna Award, and in 1999, she received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. In 1999, she was awarded the Padma Shri Award. Malleswari now works for the FCI as the Chief General Manager.

Malleswari is from Voosavanipeta in Srikakulam's Amadalavalasa Mandal. At Maruti Yuvajana Vyayama Mandali, she began her weightlifting career. When she was 12 years old, she began weightlifting training with SAAP coach Neelamsetti Appanna. In 1993, 1994, 1995, and 1996, she won several international medals, including two gold and two silvers at the World Championships.

In 1997, Malleswari married Rajesh Tyagi, a fellow weightlifter. She had planned to compete in the 2002 Commonwealth Games, but due to the death of her father, she had to withdraw. She announced her retirement after failing to win a medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The State President of the Olympic Association of Srikakulam District, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, representatives of the District Olympic Weightlifting Association, Ippili Appanna, and others congratulated her.