Guntur: Telugu TV Actress Rekha allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh On Wednesday, July 22. The shocking incident came to light on Thursday.

According to police, Maddela Sabeera (42) alias Rekha went into the bathroom for taking bath on Wednesday and she did not return for a long time. Rekha did not respond even after her husband called her several times, prompting him to inform the police.

Police rushed to the spot, broke the door open and found Rekha hanging in the bathroom and dead.

Like many, Rekha too went to Hyderabad with a dream to work in TV serials but soon returned to Guntur to work as a TV anchor and a dancer.

In all, she acted in a couple of television serials but later she did not get any offers.

Police said that she got a divorce from her first husband Ahmad before marrying a realtor Chaitanya. The couple lived in Vidyanagar till her tragic death.

She was living in Guntur city for the past two years, they said.

Police registered a case of death occurring under suspicious circumstances and have shifted the body to Guntur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed that the actress has taken the extreme step unable to cope with the burden of debts and lack of work due to COVID-19 lockdown.

She plunged into a state of depression as the hardships only became bigger with her realtor-husband also running into heavy losses. The investigation is going on in the case.