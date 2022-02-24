Telugu Students In Ukraine Safe, Assures AP Minister

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh stated that the Telugu students in Ukraine were safe. Speaking to the media on Thursday the Minister said that he had spoken to several Telugu students stranded in Ukraine over the phone after Russia declared war on Ukraine in the morning hours.

He informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sent a letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for repatriating Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine. He said a nodal officer and a special officer have been appointed to help the students. Meanwhile, State authorities were alerted at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi. The AP state government is in continuous contact with students providing necessary support and assistance in Ukraine amidst the war crisis. The MEA officials concerned were also asked to reach out to Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan in New Delhi, or officials from the CMO office for any assistance and support required for repatriating students belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine meanwhile has requested all Indians and students to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are. Those traveling to Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, it said in a statement.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday that India is making alternative arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in the Eastern European nation as its airspace was closed.



