Telugu People Celebrate Dasara with Devotion, CMs YS Jagan, KCR Extend Festival Greetings

Hyderabad/Amaravati: The auspicious festival of Dussehra or Dasara is being celebrated with much devotion, religious fervour and gaiety in both the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Dussehra festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra marks the culmination of Navaratri and pujas to Goddess Durga highlighting the victory of the goddess over demon Mahishasura.

Festive buzz was on display in the cities of both states as after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, this year the festival is being celebrated without any restrictions. On this day, clad in new clothes people were seen thronging temples and offering special prayers in temples, doing pooja to all the vehicles and heavy machinery in the industries or factories and even in the households.

Temples and vehicles were decorated with marigold flowers. Devotees were seen performing special pujas at Kanaka Durga temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, a large number of devotees were seen outside the Peddamma temple at Jubilee Hills and Yellamma temple at Balkampet in Hyderabad since morning. Shopping malls and shops in the Hyderabad city were crowded till Tuesday night as people were busy making last minute purchases of new clothes, fruits, flowers and other decorative items besides electronic items including TV sets and mobile phones as part of celebrations.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended Dasara greetings to the people. He said Dussehra festival is being celebrated across the country as a sign of the establishment of Dharma and as Vijaya Dasami which brings victories. The chief minister said the specialty of this festival is that people worship Jammi tree and exchange its leaf and seek the blessings of elders.

Also Read: TRS Is Now National Party Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy congratulated the people on Vijayadashami. Seeking the blessings of ‘Jaganmata’, CM Jagan said may every family be blessed with wealth, happiness and good health.