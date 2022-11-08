NEW DELHI: The new Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha were established based on the decision taken by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on November 2. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released the details of the committees in the bulletin released recently. Members of Parliament from the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were included in nine committees in the Rajya Sabha.

AP’s ruling YSR Congress Party MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy and TRS MP K Keshava Rao were appointed as members of the Business Advisory Committee and the Ethics Committee. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy continues to hold the position of Chairman- the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism & Culture.

Thanking Hon. Chairman, Rajya Sabha Sh. @JDhankhar1 on my appointment to the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha. I assure everyone that I shall push for maximum time allocation for discussion in Parliament on issues of farmers, backward communities, youth and women. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 8, 2022

- Dr. K. Laxman (BJP)in the Committee on Rules, GVL Narsimha Rao (BJP) in the Committee on Privileges, and KR Suresh Reddy (TRS) in the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

- While CM Ramesh (BJP) was made Chairman of the House Committee, B. Lingaiah (TRS) was made a member of the Committee.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar will continue as Chairman of Committee Rules, Committee Privileges, and Business Advisory Committees.

