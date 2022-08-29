Telugu Language Day History, Significance, Quotes

Telugu Language Day is celebrated on August 29 every year in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Telugu is the official language of two states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Telugu is one of the most beautiful languages and most widely spoken languages in the country. According to the 2011 census, there were nearly 81 million Telugu speakers in the country. Telugu belongs to the Dravidian language family and is spoken in Bahrain, Malaysia, Mauritius, the United States, Fiji, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Telugu is the fourth most spoken language in India and it is called "The Italian of the East" because Niccol de Conti, a 16th-century Italian traveller, found that the Telugu language finishes with vowels just like the Italian language. The International Alphabet Association chose the language’s script to be the 2nd best in the world in 2012.

August 29 is celebrated as Telugu Language Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Telugu poet, Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. Various programmes are held on Telugu Language Day in the state. Andhra Pradesh government celebrates Gidugu Ramamurthy's 159th birth anniversary on August 29 as Telugu Language Day in all the districts of the state. More than 40 people who have worked for the development and preservation of the Telugu language will be recognised on the day with a certificate and cash award of Rs. 15,000 each at the state-level ceremony.

Here are some Telugu Language Day quotes

If you master your own language, you will master foreign languages. Happy Telugu Language Day

Telugu language should not stop with us. It should pass on to our generations. It is our responsibility to preserve it

Telugu is a language of poetic fragrances. Let us try our best to respect our language

It is our responsibility to preserve Telugu. Let’s keep Telugu alive

Read, write and speak Telugu with friends and family this Telugu Language Day

Sweet as the laughter of children, this is the beauty of Telugu as a mother tongue

The language of Telugu is representative of our culture. Happy Telugu Language Day

