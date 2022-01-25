Telugu Girl From Srikakulam Gurugu Himapriya Chosen for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Gurugu Himapriya has received the Pradhan Manthri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24th for showing immense bravery and saving her mother and two younger siblings from a terrorist attack in 2018.

Hima Priya was born in 2009 and displayed exemplary courage when her family was attacked by a terrorist at Sunjuwan Mil Camp, Jammu in February 2018, by engaging in conversation with one terrorist for 4 to 5 hours despite heavily been hit by grenades and also negotiated thereby and prevented families from being targeted by the terrorist. The incident took place when her father Havildar Gurugu Satyanarayana was away on duty at Udhampur.

The award, constituted by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, was presented to Himapriya virtually. She received the award, a certificate of appreciation, and a purse of Rs 1 lakh at the district collector's office.

After receiving the award, she said that "My father is my inspiration. I feel proud to be born into a defence service family." Her family hailed from Ponnam village in Srikakulam rural Mandal.

Collector Shrikesh B Latkhar said Himapriya has made Srikakulam proud by her act of courage and quoted, "We feel that it’s an honour for the district to get Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar -2022."

13-year-old Lagudu Ameya from Visakhapatnam was also presented with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in the Arts and Culture category for the year 2021.

