Telugu Flag is Flying High: CM YS Jagan on RRR Golden Globes Win

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated the makers of the RRR for a win at the Golden Globe awards.

“The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023,” he said, tagging its director SS Rajamouli, Music composer Kiravani and lead actors Ramcharan and Jr NTR.

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has received the first-ever Golden Globe Award in Best Song (Motion Picture) category for Naatu Naatu. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj won the award.

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandn congratulates RRR Team For Golden Globes Award

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated the ‘RRR’ movie team and especially Music Director MM Keeravani, for winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song in the original song–motion picture category.

The Governor said that the award presented for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the ‘RRR’ movie at 80th Golden Globe Awards function held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, has made the people of the State proud and elevated the status of Telugu movies and music on the world stage.

He also congratulated the singers Rahul Sipliganj and Kaala Bhairava and movie director S.S. Rajamouli and wished that the team wins many more such awards in the future.

It was a bittersweet moment for the RRR team as the movie's hit track "Naatu Naatu" won the award for the best original song–motion picture however the movie lost out the Golden Globe award for best picture in the Non-English category to Argentina's historical drama Argentina, 1985.

