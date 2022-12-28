Telugu Couple Die in US Bomb Cyclone

In an unfortunate incident, a bomb cyclone in the US has claimed the life of an NRI couple in Phoenix, Arizona.

The couple has been identified as Muddana Narayana and Haritha of Palaparru village of Pedanadipadu mandal of Guntur district. The couple along with their two children have been living in Arizona since 2016.

The couple were on a vacation along with their children at Phoenix. They were clicking some pictures on an ice lake while watching a bomb cyclone. However, the ice cube collapsed and the couple got stuck in the ice lake.

Emergency Disaster Management teams and police undertook a rescue operation but to no avail. Haritha’s body was found during the rescue operation, while the search for Narayana is underway.

A pall of gloom descended over the tragic incident in Palaparru village of Pedanadipadu mandal of Guntur district.

Also Read: China to France, Countries With Most Covid Cases