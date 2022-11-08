The Telugu Association Of North America set a record donation collection of $6.15 Million during the TANA Kickoff and Fundraiser banquet held ahead of the 23rd TANA conference. TANA has set a new record in fundraising in its 45-year history in the event held at the Fuge Banquet Hall in Warminster, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 5, as part of the preparations for the TANA Congress to be held in Philadelphia from July 7 to 9, 2023.

The TANA convention which will be held after almost four years after the 2021 convention was postponed due to the Covid pandemic received an overwhelming response from the Telugu community. More than 800 Telugus participated in the fund-raising dinner organized by TANA President Anjaya Chaudhary Lavu and Conference Convenor Potluri Ravi on Saturday, and announced donations of nearly forty-eight crore rupees (more than six million dollars), surpassing all previous fund-raising efforts.

TANA President Anjaiah Chaudhary thanked the attendees and introduced the EC, BOD, and Foundation members and past presidents, and other committee members and commended them for their services to the community. TANA members, volunteers, and donors appreciated their efforts for the development of the community and their services to the community.

He also explained the significance of the 23rd TANA Mahasabha, the services, and the innovative programs undertaken by the TANA working committee. TANA Convener Potluri Ravi stated that over the past sixteen months interest in the 23rd Tana Mahasabhas among expatriate Indians and the donation collection program has received an unprecedented response. Vishwaprasad, Head of People's Media, thanked Govardhan Bobba, Jagadish Yalamanchili, and the volunteers of Deccan Spice for organizing the donation drive.

