October 27, 2022

Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has made headlines yet again. Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Bigg Boss host Akkineni Nagarjuna, the show organisers, central government and two telugu state governments to file a counter to the PIL filed by Telugu film producer and the president of Telugu Yuva Shakti Kethireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy. Meanwhile, the high court post poned the hearing of the matter for two weeks.