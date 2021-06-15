KRISHNA: The Telangana State Education team praised the welfare schemes being implemented in the State of Andhra Pradesh which has brought in revolutionary changes in the education sector. A team of 17 high-ranking officials led by Director of School Education A Sridevasena who are on a visit to the State to study the education schemes implemented visited Jaggayyapeta, Vatsavai and Nandigama mandals in Krishna district on Monday to explore the possibilities of implementing the ambitious Manabadi Nadu-Nedu schemes in Telangana. AP Government Chief Whip and Jaggayyapeta MLA Samineni Udayabhanu accompanied the team for the inspection at Zilla Parishad High School in Shermohammadpet at Jaggayyapeta mandal on Monday.

The school principal Ramana explained to the Chairman of the education committee and the members about the manner in which the works were undertaken, the management of the work, and the utilization of funds. He explained that 5 types of menu are being implemented in the weekly lunch scheme -Jagananna Gorumudda for the school children.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridevasena said that plans are being made to implement Manabadi Nadu-Today in Telangana as well. She said that they had examined the quality standards, transparency, and participation of the school committees in the schemes and added that the infrastructure in the school was good and the work done by the AP Government was excellent.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Whip Udaybhanu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had designed the program to be implemented in 3 phases to provide quality education along with infrastructural development in 45,329 schools across the state. The team then inspected the works at primary and secondary schools in Makkapet at Vatsavai Mandal. The team members also examined the contents of the Jagananna Vidya Kits. The team included trainee IAS officer Makander, School welfare and infrastructure development department MD Parthasarathy, and others.

