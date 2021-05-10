KURNOOL: As per reports Telangana police which has imposed new restrictions on Monday at the AP-Telangana border since midnight, are blocking ambulances carrying COVID patients who are in critical condition seeking hospitalization in Hyderabad.

They said the patients who have confirmed bed are only allowed into the state at borders. Police sources said that on a daily basis Telangana, receives about 500 to 600 ambulances carrying patients to be admitted to various hospitals, from all entry points.

Meanwhile, Telangana police say that for entry into the hospital the caretakers should have the necessary permits to enter the State. They are also asking them to show that they have valid confirmation documentation that beds have been allotted to them in the hospitals in Telangana. Only if they show proof of hospitalization they are allowing ambulances into the State.Restrictions at Pullur Toll Plaza

Restrictions were imposed at Alampur- Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal district bordering Telangana state.

A senior official of the Telangana government said over 50 per cent of hospitals beds in Hyderabad are filled with patients from neighbouring states

Over twenty ambulances were stopped near the Telangana-AP borders at Suryapet causing untold misery to the people who are in need of treatment as they are in critical condition.

