Telangana Inter Students Joining AP Colleges Can't Join 2nd Year Directly

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Inter Admissions: Inter admissions began in AP. Students can apply for admission by filling out an online application. However, several Telangana students who wanted to enrol in the Inter Second Year in Andhra Pradesh were given a real shock by the authorities. In Andhra Pradesh, they were compelled to repeat the first year. The reasons are listed below.

The coronavirus pandemic is messing with the lives of students. They've already had to miss a year of college. It's impossible to predict when things will begin to improve. At this time, it's difficult to predict what the future holds. They passed all of their classes this year without having to take any exams. Online applications, on the other hand, have already begun. The inter-online admissions process in AP is now underway.

According to Intermediate Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna, intermediate classes will commence on September 1st. All college principals have been handed directives to this effect. Students are not required to submit their TC, tenth certificate, or caste certificate at the time of admission. Students who finished a first-year Inter in Telangana should not be required to complete AP's second year, he said.

The AP Inter Board has implemented an online admissions process in order to address issues that students have experienced in the past with getting into the Intermediate course. If you have a smartphone or computer, you may take the Intermediate course from the convenience of your own home. On Friday, the AP inter-online admissions process for the 2021-22 academic year began. Students have till the 23rd of this month to submit their applications.

Admission to General and Vocational Inter Courses at Government, Private Aided, Unaided, Incentive Junior Colleges, and Composite Junior Colleges will be offered online beginning this academic year.

Admission to the college can be obtained without the requirement to submit any certificates by entering some basic information on the website.

Now we must wait to see what kind of rules Telangana's government will adopt regarding students travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana.