Telangana Hydel Power Generation: AP Cabinet Sees Red

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the Telangana government for going ahead with its hydel power generation by drawing waters from the Krishna basin reservoirs and decided to write letters to Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister in this regard.

Speaking to the media at the secretariat after the cabinet meeting, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav asserted that the State Government has been constructing irrigation projects as per the regulations and using the allocated water to the state. The Minister said the full capacity of 44,000 cusecs of water from Pothireddypadu can be drawn only if the water level reaches 881ft in Srisailam and added that the water level should reach 854 ft at least to draw 5,000-6,000 cusecs of Water. He said Telangana can draw 6 TMC of water at 800 ft level. He said Andhra Pradesh has been not able to draw Krishna flood water as water will be touching 881ft-885ft only for 15-20 days and to draw water at full capacity in less time, capacity should be increased by setting uplifts at 800ft level. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already reiterated in the Apex council meeting that water will be drawn from only allocated water to the state.

The Minister flayed Telangana Ministers for using provoking language and verbally attacking former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. He said power generation is based on Irrigation demands and Telangana is committing a vicious act by generating hydel power through Krishna River Management Board has objected to it. He said the State Cabinet has condemned this act and the state government would retaliate to their actions by all means. He said the state government is ready to bring projects under KRMB if required. He said Telangana has been extending various projects like Palamuru, Dindi, Nettempadu without permission. He said the state government would write a letter to KRMB on how Telangana is generating power illegally and request it to cut down the wastage of water in 299 TMC of water allocated to them.