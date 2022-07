Telangana High Court Quashes CBI Chargesheet Against Vanpic

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed CBI chargesheet against Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (Vanpic) Projects.This development came after Vanpic Projects Limited had filed a quash petition in Telangana High Court.

It may be recalled that the land was allotted to Vanpic during YS Rajashekhar Reddy's government. The project was aimed at developing a port and industrial corridor between Guntur and Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh.

