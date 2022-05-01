Telangana CM KCR Greets Working Class on International Labour Day

May 01, 2022, 10:58 IST
Amaravati/Hyderabad: As International Labour Day is being observed all over the world, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the working-class community. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to send his greetings to all the working men and women of the state. 

In his message, the CM wrote : “There’s no property greater than the labour force. There is no development without workers' participation. I salute the labour force which works very hard for the development of the state. Greetings to all workers.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also greeted the labour force on May Day. The CM in his message said, “the Telangana government is implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes for the working classes. For the welfare working class, the government had already brought into force several development and welfare programmes.”

