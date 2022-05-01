Amaravati/Hyderabad: As International Labour Day is being observed all over the world, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the working-class community. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to send his greetings to all the working men and women of the state.

In his message, the CM wrote : “There’s no property greater than the labour force. There is no development without workers' participation. I salute the labour force which works very hard for the development of the state. Greetings to all workers.”

శ్రామిక శక్తిని మించిన ఆస్తి లేదు. శ్రామికుల భాగస్వామ్యం లేని అభివృద్ధి లేదు. రక్తాన్ని స్వేదంగా మార్చి అవరోధాలను అభివృద్ధి మెట్లుగా మలిచే కార్మిక శక్తికి వందనం. కార్మికులందరికీ మేడే శుభాకాంక్షలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also greeted the labour force on May Day. The CM in his message said, “the Telangana government is implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes for the working classes. For the welfare working class, the government had already brought into force several development and welfare programmes.”

