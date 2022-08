August 02, 2022

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Machiliptanam MP Balashowry Vallabbhaneni made a demand in the Lok Sabha to name the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences built at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh after Telugu freedom fighter and the man behind the design of the Indian National Flag, Pingali Venkayya. “I urge the government to name the AIIMS at Mangalagiri as Pingali Venkayya