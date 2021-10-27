Team Lease Delegation Calls on AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of Team Lease led by MD & CEO N Ashok Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Tuesday.

Team Lease, which is a leading company in the country in the field of skill development has come forward to share its expertise by providing suggestions for the establishment of Skill‌ Universities and Skill‌ Colleges across the State. In this regard, the team had discussed with the Chief Minister.

Team Lease Project Incharge Nithi Sharma, CM Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary for Skill Development & Training G Jayalakshmi, APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandrareddy participated in the meeting.