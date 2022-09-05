On Teachers Day, A Look at Education Reforms in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Reiterating his Government’s reforms in education sector to provide quality education to students, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that teachers have a prominent role to play in shaping the future of the students in this competitive world which is dynamic in nature.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Day (Guru Pujotsavam) function held here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that his government has been giving top priority to education sector and the various reforms ushered in are to fully prepare the students to face the competitive world they would be entering and teachers are the sculptors who mould the students’ future.

Conveying greetings to the teachers and paying homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said, the reforms we have brought in are aimed at to provide a better society of youngsters and are not aimed at troubling the teachers and our commitment is to give prominence to public sector unlike the previous government which has neglected the government schools to favour corporate schools.

During the past three years, for education sector alone, we had spent over Rs 53,000 crores under various schemes that are aimed at placing our State ahead among the 28 States in terms of quality of education, increasing literacy rate, checking dropout rates and achieving 70 GER in higher education. From revamping the schools under Nadu Nedu, Jagananna Goru Muddha, English medium, Vidya Kanuka, CBSE, subject teachers Byjus pack, tabs to eight class students, digital classrooms, upgrading teachers skills, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena among others.

Our aim is to provide quality education to the marginalized sections of the society, he said adding that the reforms were aimed at changing the lives of deprived classes for a better future. Our reforms are aimed at bringing back the previous glory to government schools and shaping them better than corporate schools which will attract more students, he said.

Increasing the retirement age to 62, promotions of teachers, we brought in such reforms and the pension issue which was not resolved since long was also being taken up to sincerely find a solution by our government, he said.

The Chief Minister quoted Alexander who said, that he would be grateful to his father for giving birth to him and will be grateful to his teacher for making his birth a meaningful one.

The Opposition which never bothered to solve such issues is now speaking against us and provoking the teachers and the yellow media has been very slanted, he said. The Opposition has weakened all public sector units in education, medical and transport sector and had brought in a situation where even government employees need to go. But we have reversed the trend and are working forward with the reforms, he said.

Later, he present Awards to Best Teachers.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana spoke about the measures being taken by the government to pursue quality education and the efforts of Chief Minister for giving priority to education sector.