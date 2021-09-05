AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to the former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of his 133rd birth anniversary at his the CM’s residence on Sunday.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and CM Program Coordinator Thalashila Raghuram were present on the occasion.

‘Education is an asset which is limitless and the teacher is the creator. I bow to the teachers who strive in making the students as worthy citizens of the State. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I wish all the teachers a Happy Teacher's Day,” tweeted the Chief Minister in Telugu.

Check out the Tweet here in Telugu on the occasion of Teachers Day 2021:

