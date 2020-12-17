Teacher Transfer Web Options Open Till Friday: Adimulapu Suresh

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that 95 per cent of teachers (71,947)eligible for transfers have given web options so far and the deadline which ended today was also extended for another three days, which will be open till Friday, as per the request made by teachers’ associations, he informed.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he said that the Government was making all efforts to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme, and the Government had constituted a Group of Ministers in August 2019 and a working committee of Secretaries with Chief Secretary as advisor to review the issue. The firm appointed by the Government submitted a report after calculating the insurance premium, risk and budget allocations for bringing back the old pension scheme. The report is under the consideration with the government, he said.

He said the government had issued revised GO numbers 53, 54 and 59 in connection with the transfers after discussions with the teachers' unions and the transfers were carried out in a transparent manner, he stated.

Speaking further, the Education Minister said that the main objective of the State government was to ensure that poor students were educated in Category 4 schools. He said that the reforms undertaken by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state education sector were quite popular across the country. He advised the Opposition leaders not to politicise these policies and use them for their selfish gains. The Minister said that the final list of Jagananna Amma Vodi would be announced on the 20th of this month after the identification of the beneficiaries. If any beneficiary was left, he requested to get them enrolled before the 20th of this month through their respective Village Secretariats.