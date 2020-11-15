VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central YSRCP MLA and Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman, Malladi Vishnu came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, while criticising the TDP and its Yellow Media for politicising every issue including religious affairs.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the YSRCP MLA said that the Government respected pontiffs and Maths of all religions while strictly following the traditions of each religion. In a stern note, he said that the TDP was even politicizing the birthday of Swami Swarupanandendra Saraswati. Malladi reminded them that in 2016, the previous TDP government issued a circular on Swarupanandendra's birthday celebrations and the present Government had issued a circular regarding the same. The TDP leaders are behaving differently when in power and when out of power and are indulging in creating rifts between religions and castes, he alleged.

''Ours is a government that recognizes the needs of the people and acts accordingly. When the last TDP government did the same thing,how can it be wrong if we do the same,'' he asked. The TDP leaders have a history of worshiping Gods with their shoes on, he scoffed in reference to Chandrababu Naidu. Yanamala Ramakrishna is talking derogatorily , he said. Malladi Vishnu questioned that hadn't Yanamala Ramakrishnudu not take the Swamiji's blessings earlier in the past?

"Didn't Sujana Choudary and Murali Mohan go to Sharda Peetham and take his blessings then'', he asked. The CPI leader Ramakrishna is also speaking under the directions of Chandrababu,'' he alleged.

''Pontiffs have no affiliation with parties. It doesn’t make sense for them to attribute politics on them. Our Government is protecting Hindu Dharma and Swarupanandendra Saraswati, is protecting the Hindu Dharma. Swamijis and pontiffs have the choice of choosing the parties of their choice, he concluded.