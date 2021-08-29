TDP's Uttarandhra Rakshana Charcha Vedika Is Pure Hogwash: Botsa

Asserting that the Opposition TDP has been against the idea of making Visakhapatnam as an Executive Capital and stalled the development by approaching the Courts, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana stated that TDP’s ‘Uttarandhra Rakshana Charcha Vedika’ is only to bluff.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Minister said that it was Opposition leaders who approached Courts, brought stay orders against developing Visakhapatnam as executive capital, and criticised TDP leaders for putting up another drama by setting up such committees. The Minister stated that TDP leaders were trying to appease people by setting up a temporary forum, but people are not ready to fall for their cheap tricks. He stated that the TDP members are unable to accept Visakhapatnam as capital since it was the most neglected region during TDP rule.

Further, the Minister said that the opposition has no right to speak on the development of North Andhra, as the State government is committed to developing Visakhapatnam on par with other capital cities. He said that the State government is fighting against Centre’s decision to privatizing Visakha Steel Plant and various other issues related to North Andhra.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy believed in a balanced development of all the three regions and thus came up with decentralisation. However, fearing their existence, TDP forces who were unable to digest the distributed development, went to the court against the implementation of the three capitals' decision and created legal hurdles. The minister asserted that the government would not go back on its decision and added that they are working towards resolving legal issues.