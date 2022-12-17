TDP's Idhem Karma Program A Super Flop After Public Leave Them Red-faced

Srirangarajapuram: TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's 'Idemi Karma' program seems to have backfired and left the Telugu Desam Party leaders shocked, thanks to the kind of responses they have been getting from the general public. The party organized this program on Friday at Arimakulapalle under VV Puram panchayat of Srirangarajapuram mandal in GD Nellore constituency of Chittoor district.

On the occasion, local women were seen giving a befitting reply to the questions asked by TDP Constituency In-Charge Chitti Babu Naidu. Following the embarassment, the leader is said to have quietly scooted from the place.

TDP mandal president Jayashankar Naidu, and other leaders including—Gundaiah, Venkataramana, Ravi, Siddaiah and others followed Chittibabu Naidu asking 'How could the villagers givee such a spirited reply to your face without any inhibitions'.

Here is a transcript of the conversation between the local women and the TDP leader.

TDP leader: Are you getting the pension on time?

Women: On the 1st of every month, a volunteer wakes us up early morning to hand over the pension.

TDP leader: Apparently, not everyone is getting pension?

Women: We are all being given. Those who did not receive can always reach out to the person concerned.

TDP leader: Are you availing the benefits of the other govt schemes?

Women: Yes. Everything reaches us.

TDP leader: How are the roads?

Women: During your reign, there were potholes. Now they have been fixed

TDP leader: Isn't it better to have one capital for the state?

Women: What good? If there are three capitals, all three regions will develop. Why are you objecting to it?

TDP leader: Are they taking money from you to avail benefits of the scheme?

Women: There are no Janmabhoomi committees kind of thing now. Nobody is asking us anything. Money goes directly into our accounts. And that's the reason why Jagan must become the Chief Minister again.