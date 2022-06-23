CHITTOOR: Former minister and senior TDP leader Galla Aruna Kumari on Thursday announced that her political career had ended, while giving clarity about her future plans in politics.

The TDP leader spoke to the media after participating in the ground breaking ceremony of the mara Raja Skill Development Building in the Diguvamagham area of Thavanampalle Mandal in the district on Thursday.

She candidly stated that her political career was over. “There is neither a position I have not held nor politics I have not seen. My work here is my future now. I gave a free hand to my followers. They may be there for any party with a future,” she said. “We are not the party elders anymore for the TDP, it is Chandrababu Naidu who is the person in charge, she stated. I did not want anything do within the current circumstances which is why I am silent. But as Jayadev (her son is the Guntur TDP MP) is there we will continue to support him, Aruna Kumari stated.

Galla Aruna comes with a political background as her father Rajagopala Naidu was a close follower of slain leader NG Ranga. He had won from Chandragiri in the district after which she took over and won twice as an MLA from Chandragiri constituency. She was with the Congress during the YSR regime and served as a minister in his cabinet. However, she shifted to the TDP and won in 2014 and lost in 2019.

In 2020 she resigned from the TDP politburo much to the shock of the party workers. Interestingly this decision was taken after the cancellation of the 253 acres of land leased by the State government which was earlier allotted to her family-run company Amara Raja Group, as no industry was set up on the same land.

