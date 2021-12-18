TDP's Drama To Safeguard Real Estate Business

Reiterating that the State government is committed to equally developing all regions through decentralisation, YSRCP leaders slammed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for trying to bluff people through farmers' protest, which is a ploy to safeguard the real estate business of Amaravati.

Speaking to media at separate venues, they said that Amaravati farmer's agitation is being led by real estate agents of TDP to protect their ill-gotten properties by demanding Amaravati as a sole capital. TDP leaders have no moral right to talk on the capital issue as they were demanding to create wealth for a few and in one region while depriving others of any benefit.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy said that Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to repeat the same mistake made in Hyderabad by concentrating development only at Amaravati. He said that Chandrababu Naidu resorted to real estate business in the name of capital and put up a political drama, as the land prices have come down.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu’s statement that he would protect Amaravati, the minister questioned Naidu whose interests he wanted to protect, and at what cost. He said that Chandrababu tried to make a profit of Rs 2,00,000 crores through real estate by using the farmers. He said that people are not going to fall for his words, as they still support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's policy of decentralised development.

Further, Minister Ramachandrareddy said that the government shall make a specific law and table it in the legislative assembly for the overall development of all three regions. Citing the support of BJP, Congress and other parties to TDP led political movement is unethical, he said that all those leaders who stood by Chandrababu had no moral right to speak.

Meanwhile, MLA Gudivada Amarnath said that the entire agitation by farmers has been organised by TDP leaders, which doesn't add any value rather than a mere publicity stunt. He pointed out that TDP is projecting Amaravati farmers' agitation as a global issue even though people from all across knew that it was a real estate issue. The MLA stated that the government is not against the Amaravati region, but wanted to provide equal opportunities through decentralised development and added that a better package to the Amaravati farmers is being given, which is even better than that of the previous government.

He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for falsely propagating that the people of North Andra and Rayalaseema are conducting rallies in support of Amaravati as a single capital. He also took objection to the CPI extending its support to the TDP in the Amaravati issue. He mentioned that the government is firm to develop the state on all fronts through decentralisation despite the hurdles that come across.

He said that Visakhapatnam has the potential to be the capital and the decentralised administration would result in equitable development of all the regions and would help backward areas of North Andhra. He said that Chandrababu has been hampering the development of the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions to safeguard his real estate business in Amaravati.