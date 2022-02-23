TDP's Bandaru Satyanarayana Should Apologise For His Remarks: Gudivada Amarnath

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Anakapalli Parliamentary District President, MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday, lashed out at TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for making objectionable statements over the death of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who passed away on Monday. Bandaru Satyanarayana should immediately withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology to the family or face dire consequences, Amarnath warned.

The YSRCP MLA stated that the TDP leader had lost his mental balance and seemed to have made these remarks in a drunken stupor. Gudivada Amarnath warned that if Bandaru did not keep his mouth in check, he would face dire consequences. " Is this the kind of training Chandrababu Naidu has given to his party leaders," he questioned. Making his leaders speak in such a manner is rather sad and it only shows how low they can stoop, he fired.

YSRC MLA stated that the whole state was in a state of shock due to the untimely demise of the Minster. Was it appropriate to make such hideous remarks and politicize an issue at this tragic juncture, he questioned further. After participating in the Dubai Expo, Mekpati Goutham Reddy said that he had successfully signed deals worth over Rs 5,000 crore in the AP and had even spoken with his close aides on how the original MOUs should be done. It is highly unfortunate that he passed away after his successful stint, Amarnath remarked.

