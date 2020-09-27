TDP Veteran Gadde Babu Rao Leaves Party

North Andhra’s prominent TDP leader and former Government Whip Gadde Baburao administered a Sunday shocker to his party. Gadde Babu Rao, who has been with the party since its inception, has resigned from the TDP.

Babu Rao, who addressed a press conference on Sunday morning, said that he has been ignored and sidelined in the party and has not given any respect by the top leadership since 2004. He said posts do not matter for him. What matters is self-respect and honour, an emotional Babu Rao said. He was moved to tears and felt a lump in his voice while announcing his resignation.

He said the party leadership has insulted him at every step and has ignored his existence altogether. He said his only remorse is that some night NTR might come into his dream and ask him as to why he had left the party. “Except that I have no remorse. I am convinced that I am taking the right decision. There is no going back on this decision,” he said.