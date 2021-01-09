TDP On Ventilator, Jealous Partymen Resorting To Cheap Tricks To Defame YS Jagan Govt: Jogi Ramesh

Amaravati: MLA Jogi Ramesh said that the opposition TDP leaders are resorting to temple attacks to defame the government with jealousy, as they are unable to face the government directly which is gaining popularity by welfare schemes.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the MLA said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been relentlessly working to ensure that dalits, tribals, weaker sections, and minorities are leading better lives. Like never before the State government had taken the initiative of providing housing to 31 lakh poor people across the State and unable to digest this, Chandrababu is conspiring to divert the attention of people by using religion. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu had become mentally weak, which is why he has been falsely accusing the government only to save his party that is on a ventilator.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said that humanity is the religion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while the entire state is celebrating the distribution of house site pattas, Chandrababu and his son Lokesh are trying hard to get people on their side. In order to get attention from the public Naidu started Amaravati protests and dragged them for a year with paid artistes, paid media, and paid publicity. Since it failed miserably, Chandrababu had started another campaign using the religious card, he added.

The MLA said that the opposition has become a useless party in the state and now by bringing religion they are inciting religious hatred in this state. He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for caste politics while in power and using religion for politics in opposition.

Speaking on local body polls, Jogi Ramesh said that people are in need of vaccine but not elections. While all other states are making arrangements for vaccination, holding it for the sake of local body polls is not the right call.