TDP Unable To Digest The Welfare Regime Of AP Government: CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: “ We are implementing welfare schemes irrespective of any discrimination under caste, religion, region, and parties, with the support of the Village Secretariats and the Volunteer System in the State,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the launch of the second tranche of the Jagananna Thodu scheme at the CM Camp Office, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition TDP was unable to digest the welfare regime of the Government.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that that the people of the State were watching how the Opposition was turning out to be. They have stooped so low that they are using objectionable and abusive words. The Opposition is indulging in politics and using such abusive words which are hitherto not used by anyone. We were also in Opposition in the past, but we have never used such abusive words. The TDP leaders are deliberately provoking their cadre and fostering enmities. One can see treachery in every word and every writing they propagate. The TDP would not hesitate to incite religious hatred as well, he said.

The Chief Minister deposited Rs 19.36 crore into the beneficiaries' accounts virtually today under the Jagananna Thodu scheme. More than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries who took loans in the first round and re-paid interest on time were benefitted by this scheme meant for small traders. So far, the government has provided loans worth Rs 950 crore to more than 9.05 lakh people under the Jagananna Thodu scheme.

Speaking further the Chief Minister said that he had witnessed the plight of small traders during his padayatra. Small traders, pushcart vendors, handicraftsmen, and traditional artisans will benefit from the 'Jagannanna Thodu' scheme. He said the scheme would free such small traders from the clutches of moneylenders. "We offer an interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 per year to everyone. So far, Rs 905 crore has been distributed to 9.05 lakh people. The government is paying Rs 16.36 crore in interest to 4.50 lakh people who have made timely payments.

The Jagananna Thodu scheme will be conducted twice a year- in December and in June. We will give new loans to those who have repaid the loans and also repay the interest on the new loans, ”the Chief Minister assured.

Power Minister Balineni Srinivasareddy, AP Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, CS Ajay Jain, Special Secretary, Department of Village and Ward Secretariats- K Sunita, Chief Secretary, Department of Social Welfare- AMI Imtiaz, CEO, CERF, Director, Village and Ward Secretariats, Sagili Shan Mohan, MEP V Brahmanandareddy, Stree Nidhi MD KV Nancharaiah and other dignitaries were present.

