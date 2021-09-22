AMARAVATI: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas flayed TDP for spreading false propaganda on Gujarat narcotics case and said they have been crying foul on the state government, unable to digest defeat in recent polls.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the Minister said the recent landslide victory of YSRCP in ZPTC and MPTC elections and registering win in TDP bastion have made it clear that people of the state are happy with the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP has been indulging in cheap politics as it is unable to digest the growing popularity of the Chief Minister.

The Minister slammed TDP for falsely propagating that YSRCP has won because it has boycotted MPTC and ZPTC polls and said TDP and Janasena have campaigned aggressively for Panchayat and Municipal polls and BJP joined them for Tirupati Loksabha by-poll, but failed to garner public support. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured social balance in the appointments with SCs STs, BCs, and minorities in the appointment of Dalit persons and directors of various corporations and added that 7 out of 13 ZP Chairpersons are going to be women and 335 out of 660 MPPs are going to women.

He said six of the total 13 ZP chairmen will be from SC, ST, and BC communities, and of the 660 MPP chairmen, 338 are going to SC, ST, BC, and minorities and added that the state government has disbursed more than Rs 1 lakh crore directly to people through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes in the last two years. He said Naidu has lost cool and targeting the Chief Minister and the state government out of sheer frustration. He said TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, Bonda Uma, Devineni Uma and Pattabhi have been trying to link drugs case to the state government only to get political mileage.

