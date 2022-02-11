TADEPALLI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State Official spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav said that TDP MLC P Ashok Babu was promoted during his tenure with a fake degree. Speaking from the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Friday, Nagarjuna said that the TDP MLC was arrested by the CID on court orders. The YSRCP spokesperson questioned if the MLC had tampered with the service records or not.

In the election affidavit, he has clearly mentioned that he had completed his Intermediate in the year 1976. How is it possible for a person who passed only intermediate was able to work in the Commercial Tax department, the YSRCP leader questioned further.

Even the ‘Yellow media’ is aware of Ashok’s deeds and are on the tenterhooks about what to do next, Nagarjuna Yadav stated.

YSRCP State Official Spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav Press Meet

Also Read: AP CID Arrest TDP MLC T Ashok Babu For Submitting Fake Education Certificates