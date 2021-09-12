TDP Talk On Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Projects For Political Mileage: AP Minister

YSRCP has come down heavily on Rayalseema TDP leaders for organising a meeting on Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Projects and said it was opposition chief Chandrababu Naidu, who neglected Rayalaseema irrigation projects and farmers during his tenure.

Speaking to media at the party office here on Saturday, Minister Shankar Narayana said TDP leaders don't have the right to speak about Rayalseema Lift Irrigation projects and questioned what did they do to Rayalaseema when Naidu was in power for 14 years. He said the former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy had prepared DPR with an estimate of Rs 6,000 crore for Handri Neeva Project and also completed 90 percent of the works and added that Naidu has spent only Rs 9 crore and completed the remaining 5-10 percent of works and claimed the credit for the project.

MP Gorantla Madhav said the state government has been constructing four reservoirs in Rapthadu Constituency, one in Kalyanadurgam and the other in Dharmavaram, and added that 193 ponds are being filled at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in Puttaparthi.

MLA Thopadurthi Prakash Reddy said Rayalseema TDP leaders have been criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only for their political identity but not for Rayalseema projects. He said it was former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy who has completed 95 percent of the first phase and 70 percent of the second phase of Handri Neeva project, Galeru Nagiri project, and after that TDP leaders have indulged in corruption by increasing the estimates to 200-300 times and added that it was Naidu who has changed Handri Neeva project from irrigation project to drinking water project.