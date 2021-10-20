TDP Stooped Low To Prove Its Existence: Gadikota

Speaking at a press conference at party office in Kadapa here on Wednesday, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy slammed Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for their derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the opposition has stooped so low only to prove their existence and unable to bear internal rebellion in their party.



He said Naidu had directed the TDP leaders to provoke people through hate speech against the Chief Minister and added that Naidu was indulging in conspiracies and dirty politics unable to bear the people's support to the Chief Minister.