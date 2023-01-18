Amaravati, Jan 18: TDP state unit Secretary and former Chairperson of Handloom Finance Corporation Vavilala Sarala Devi and her husband Venkata Ramesh joined YSRCP here on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao was present when the duo met the Chief Minister at his camp office and formally joined the party.

Also Read: See Qualitative Difference In YSRCP Governance When Compared To TDP: AP CM YS Jagan