TDP State Unit Secretary Joins YSRCP In The Presence Of AP CM YS Jagan

Jan 18, 2023, 17:02 IST
TDP State Unit Secretary Joins YSRCP In The Presence Of AP CM YS Jagan - Sakshi Post

Amaravati, Jan 18: TDP state unit Secretary and former Chairperson of Handloom Finance Corporation Vavilala Sarala Devi and her husband Venkata Ramesh joined YSRCP here on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao was present when the duo met the Chief Minister at his camp office and formally joined the party.

Also Read: See Qualitative Difference In YSRCP Governance When Compared To TDP: AP CM YS Jagan


Read More:

Tags: 
TDP
YSRCP
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Advertisement
Back to Top