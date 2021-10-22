VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram was denied bail by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Court and sent to judicial remand till November 2. The judge rejected his bail plea and sent the TDP leader to judicial custody and he was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The TDP leader was arrested from his residence and taken to Thotlavalluru Police Station after a case was registered against him for using derogatory and abusive words against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Initially, the court ordered that Pattabhi be shifted to the Machilipatnam Jail for Covid tests and thereafter to the Rajahmundry Central Jail. Pattabhi had undergone medical examinations at a Government Hospital after his arrest.

