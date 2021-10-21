TDP Spokesperson K Pattabhi Arrested For Abusive Comments On AP CM

Vijayawada: Krishna District Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram for using derogatory and abusive remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Police reached Pattabhi’s residence located at Plot No. 22 on Road No. 7 in Kanakadurga Officers' Colony in Gurunanak Nagar on Wednesday. The Police exercised restraint despite him not responding to police knocking at his door. They later issued a notice under Section 50 (3) of the CRPC and entered his house. He was arrested by Governorpeta CI MVS Nagaraja.

As per reports the TDP leader was taken to the Governorpet police station and registered a case against him under sections 153(A), 505(2), 353, 504 read with 120(B) of the IPC.

