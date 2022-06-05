TDP Should State Its Policy On By-polls : BJP Somu Veerraju

NELLORE: BJP’s Gundlapalli Bharat Kumar Yadav, along with eight other candidates, filed their nomination papers for the June 23 byelection to the Atmakur Assembly seat on Saturday.

He was accompanied by BJP leaders such as State president Somu Veerraju and MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, before the District Joint Collector and Returning Officer M.N. Harendra Prasad.

Speaking to the media at the RDO office premises, Somu Veerraju said the BJP’s poll plank was to stay away from family politics and not promote them. Speaking further, he said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had stated that it would not contest the by-elections if a person in office dies as part of its party’s policy. But then why did they contest for the Tirupati Parliamentary Elections last year, he questioned. The TDP has one stance for Assembly by-polls and one for Parliament by-polls is it, he asked.

The BJP will conduct a campaign outlining the welfare schemes implemented by Prime Minister Modi, he said. MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, Karnati Anjaneya Redy, Surendra Reddy, Suresh Redu, and Kaku Vijayalakshmi were present at the meeting.

Also Read: Atmakur Bypolls: BJP Candidate Bharat Kumar Yadav Files Nomination