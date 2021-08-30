TDP Should Refrain From Making Statements About Telugu Language: Lakshmi Parvathi

VIJAYAWADA: Chairperson of Telugu and Sanskrit Academy and honorary professor of Andhra University, N Lakshmi Parvathi urged the Opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders to refrain from making meaningless statements about the Telugu language.

Speaking to the media on Monday she scoffed at the TDP leaders who were making statements recently. She said that it was ridiculous for those who could not even speak Telugu properly to be talking about the language. They are simply reading a script written by people who have no sense, she fired.

Speaking further she said that with the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government has laid the right foundation for the Telugu language in the State. She said that the government has made Telugu a compulsory language in all schools. Lakshmi Parvati said that the revival of the Telugu Academy and University is currently going on we will ensure that the Telugu language gets its due and respect in the state, she assured.

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam (Telugu Language Day) was celebrated at various places in the State on Sunday which commemorates the 158 birth anniversary of Telugu writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, who paved the way for colloquial Telugu.

