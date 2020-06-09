AMARAVATI: Chirala MLA and Senior Telugu Desma Party (TDP) leader Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy has caused flutters here when he lavishly praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while castigating his own leader Chandrababu Naidu, in the most unusual fashion. He made some sensational comments to this effect while speaking to the media here on Monday. The TDP legislator appreciated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for leaving his own mark through his admirable governance in the state. Karanam said that the AP CM is striving hard to take the state towards overall growth and prosperity by fulfilling all his election promises..

The MLA also observed that YS Jagan is forgin ahead with a strong desire to serve the public. In stark contrast, he criticized his own party chief Chandrababu Naidu and the party’s policies during its previous rule. He slammed the TDP chief for grossly ignoring public welfare during his regime.

Krishnamurthy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan had earned the trust of people by introducing schemes that, he said, would benefit all the sections of people across the state. YS Jagan has brought about unbelievable changes in his one year rule prompting many leaders of other states to draw inspiration from him and emulate his innovative schemes, the TDP legislator said.

YS Jagan is the only Chief Minister in the country to provide employment opportunities on a massive-scale to around four-lakh people, through different posts in village secretariat immediately after getting to power.

The TDP leader appreciated the village volunteer system introduced by YS Jagan.It is a network of the village and ward volunteers introduced by the state government to smoothly execute and deliver social welfare schemes to people at their doorsteps.

Even during the crippling time of lockdown due to COVID-19, the Chief Minister continues to implement welfare schemes for the benefit of people, said Karanam.

Krishnamurthy hailed the AP government's move which is aimed at distributing 30 lakh housing site pattas to all the eligible homeless and the progress being made in the construction of prestigious PS Veligonda Project which is very vital for the agriculture sector in Prakasam district.

Balarama Krishna Murthy said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is squarely to blame for the prolonged delay in the take-off of the Veligonda project works. Naidu failed completely to win the trust of even his own party leaders, commented the TDP legislator. In a no-holds-barred tirade on his own party president, Karanam said that Chandrababu is guilty of turning AP into a debt-ridden state by taking all wrong decisions during his regime between 2014 and 2019.

Unable to digest JS Jagan's popularity and welfare governance in the last one year, Chandrababu Naidu is hatching conspiracies to defame the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but people of the state just don't pay any attention to Chandrababu's utterances, said the TDP leader.



In one of his recent TV interviews, Krishnamurthy said that most of the TDP MLAs and MLCs are directly in touch with the Chief Minister and they may soon Join the YSR Congress Party.