TDP Sarpanch Booked for Threatening a Lonely Woman in Annamayya district of AP

Kalakada: A case of harassing a lonely woman has been filed against a local TDP leader in the newly formed Annamayya district. The heinous incident took place at Kalakadoddipalle in Kalakada mandal on Wednesday night.

According to the police, TDP leader Maddipatla Nagraj, who is also a Sarpanch of the village, broke into the house of a woman who was living alone and threatened her. The accused is a brother of Suryaprakash, Telugu Desam Party state spokesperson

The accused went to the house of C Srinivasulu Naidu’s house on Wednesday when his wife Alivelamma was asleep. Threatening her with a sword, Nagraj asked her why she didn’t vote for him. The woman reported the matter to police the next morning. Sub-inspector Ravi Prakash said the police are investigating the matter and will take action accordingly.