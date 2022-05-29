TDP’s Mahanadu Turns Into Morphing Nadu, Says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Targetting the opposition Telugu Desam Party over party’s annual conclave in Ongole, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said it’s Mahanadu but on ‘morphing nadu’.

Reacting to the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s blistering attack on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state minister Kakani said that in an attempt to portray the annual gathering as a successful event, the party’s technical team has used the footage of YS Jagan’s events and even forgot to remove the chief minister’s pic from the visuals. He said that one can see the Telugu Desam Party flags inserted in the Mahanadu videos and morphed the visuals.

The ruling YSR Congress leader added that it is unfortunate that the TDP leader Naidu has criticised the YS Jagan government for no reason. He said the people will not easily be swayed by the opposition parties as they want Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule in the state and TDP’s defeat is inevitable. The minister further said during Mahanadu Chandrababu proved that he was a bigger actor than his predecessor.