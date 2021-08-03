TDP Protests Ridiculous: Sajjala

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the previous government increased petrol and diesel prices way back in 2015, where there was no such crisis like Covid-19, and stated that TDP has no right to criticize the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that Chandrababu Naidu levied additional taxes on petrol and diesel by charging an additional Rs 4 in 2015, without giving any proper reason or explanation for the hike. Chandrababu and TDP leaders calling for a protest in State against the increasing fuel prices is ridiculous, as the price fixations are under the control of Centre, with no role of State government, he added.

Further, he recalled that the previous government had increased the RTC charges four times in a span of two years showing the hike of diesel cost, although there were no Covid conditions in the state during the TDP rule. He said that the Chief Minister didn't put any burden on the public despite the fall of revenue and severe economic crisis due to the pandemic. The roads and their repairs were severely neglected during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, where the current government is taking up repairs and for that Rs 1 is being charged on petrol and diesel prices.

Also Read: YSRCP Victory in Municipal Elections Unprecedented in History of AP: Sajjala

Responding to the Amara Raja company leaving the State due to government harassment, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the company is emitting toxic chemicals causing severe pollution, damaging both human lives and the environment. He said that the High Court and Pollution Control Board have also issued orders in this regard as they pose a threat, and nothing is more important to the government than the health of the people. The Chief Minister intended to have industries that do not harm the people and are safe for the environment. He clarified that there is no role of the government being vindictive towards TDP leaders.

Speaking on the State finances, Sajjala said there was a severe financial crisis in the state, which was majorly caused by Chandrababu Naidu’s debts and Covid. The government is not holding back any welfare schemes for the poor despite the crisis, and there is nothing wrong with continuing these schemes. He questioned BJP leaders whether they want to stop the welfare schemes and how it comes under wastage when it is being credited directly into the beneficiaries' accounts. He said that the Centre is also taking loans to provide welfare schemes and how it was wrong when the State government takes loans.