TDP Politicising Every Welfare Initiative Of AP Govt: Gudivada Amarnath

Vishakapatnam: YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath flayed TDP for politicising every state initiative of the Government and becoming hindrance for the development of the poor people in the state.

Speaking to media here on Friday, the MLA slammed Velagapudi Rama Krishna for making false allegations against MP Vijayasaireddy and challenging the later to come for taking oath at Saibaba temple in Vishakapatnam East. The MLA challenged Rama Krishna to come to Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and swear that he hasn't committed crimes, murders and havent earned illegal assets.

The MLA pointed out that Rama Krishna didn't condemn MP Vijayasaireddy's statements on illegal assets of his binamis, but just said those assets are not registered on his name. Rama Krishana came to Vishakapatnam after being accused in the murder of Vangaveeti Ranga, he said and added that he is indulged in other illegal activities like supply of drugs, horse riding competitions, cock fights, liquor syndicate during the previous government.

The MLA questioned Rama Krishna to explain how he possessed his wealth in last 30 years and said the report of SIT on land encroachments in Vizag would be released in 10 days and the state government will file charges against every one involved in the land scam .The MLA said MP Vijayasai Reddy has been relentlessly working for the development of North Andhra. It was due to his efforts, Government has taken back 171 acres of land which is encroached , from TDP leaders.