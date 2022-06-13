GUNTUR: Senior TDP leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra’s attempts to try and create unrest in Pedakakani village were thwarted by villagers on Monday.

As per reports in Sakshi, the TDP leader along with a group of activists and the Yellow Media went to Anumarlapudi village in the Guntur district in a bid to prove that illegal mining was being carried out there.

However, the villagers who came in large numbers and obstructed his attempt and questioned why he was creating fake propaganda in the otherwise peaceful region. They further alleged that illegal mining to a large extent had taken place during the TDP regime and what was his intention in coming now when the mining was being carried out after permissions were granted, they decried.

They said that the sand was being excavated with due permission from the Panchayats which was being used for the Jagananna Colonies development. The TDP leader beat a hasty retreat in face of villagers’ protest, who raised slogans against him forcing him and his followers to leave.

In April the local police registered a case against him and 92 other TDP leaders in connection with controversy at Malleswara temple in Peddakakani.

