TDP Nara Lokesh Is Richest MLC: ADR Report

NEW DELHI: According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and AP Election Watch, stated that 75 percent of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council members were said to be millionaires and Telugu Desam Party MLC Nara Lokesh topped the list as the richest among them.

This study was conducted based on the self-sworn affidavits provided by the candidates before the MLC elections were conducted. Details of 48 out of the total 58 sitting MLCs (10 affidavits were not available) were analysed and based on this 36 of them were said to be millionaires. In the AP Legislative Council, there are 22 MLCs belonging to the ruling YSRCP, and 11 are from the opposition TDP.

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh is the richest candidate with declared assets of more than Rs.369 crore, according to the ADR report.

BJP MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy is in second place with Rs.101 crores worth of assets, while MLC T. Madhav Rao is in third place with Rs.36 crores.

Independent MLC P. Raghu Varma is the poorest with declared assets of Rs.1,84,527.

The ADR report stated that there are criminal cases against 20 MLCs, and eight are educated between 5th-12th class, and 40 of the MLCs are graduates and above with regards to educational qualifications.

