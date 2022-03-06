TDP MLAs Will Attend AP Budget Sessions, Chandrababu To Skip

GUNTUR: The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members of the Assembly have decided to attend the budget sessions of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly which commences from March 7, sans its Chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu who will abstain from the Sessions on Monday.

Speaking to the media on Saturday from the party office at Mangalagiri, TDP leaders Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the TDP would attend the upcoming budget sessions, however, their party chief Chandrababu had decided not to attend the meeting and instructed all other members to attend The the decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting held with the MLAs and MLCs on Saturday. Yanamala Ramakrishnudu would be the TDP floor leader in the council.

Atchannaidu said that Chandrababu was abiding by the promise that he would enter the House as the chief minister only after his government came to power and until then he would not enter the House.

Chandrababu, who is always known for his delay tactics right before every Assembly session had initially leaked news that the party members would not be attending the assembly. But in fact, it was decided ten days ago that he decided to send his MLAs to the House. There was just a hype being created that he was still conducting negotiations about whether or not to send them. But after the TDP meeting held under the chairmanship of Chandrababu on Saturday decided to attend both the Assembly and the Council to raise public issues.

