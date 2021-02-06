TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao Quits Party Over Privatisation Of Vizag Steel Plant
Telugu Desam Party MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigns from the party over the privatisation of Vizag Steel plant. CCEA on 27th Jan 2021 has given in principle approval for 100% strategic disinvestment of GOI shareholding in RINL along with management control by way of privatization.
Many employees led by the joint action committee (JAC) took out a two-wheeler rally from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant gate at Kurmannapalem to Gandhi Statue at GVMC office on Friday to stage a protest against disinvestment of RINL. All trade unions and political parties except BJP particiapted in the sit-in.
PVN Madhav also wrote that, "Met Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman along with Shri G. Kishan Reddy MOS Home, Shri CM Ramesh, MP-RS and Shri. Sunil Deodhar Ji National Secretary and AP BJP incharge to look for alternatives to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant RINL. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant came into existence with a long struggle and sacrifice of many. "Visakha ukku Andhrula Hakku". We are putting all our efforts to save the plant and we will not let anyone down."