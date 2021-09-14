AMARAVATI: TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu who appeared before the Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, formally apologized for his remarks made against the Assembly Speaker.

The Privileges Committee which met under the chairmanship of Kakani Govardhan Reddy in the AP Legislature today discussed the privilege motion against TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu and summoned Atchannaidu to appear in person before the Committee.

The Privileges Committee had asked him to appear in person as it was not satisfied with his reply given in regards to the allegations levelled against the Assembly Speaker in July.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Govardhan Reddy said that as Atchannaidu failed to give a proper explanation on the remarks made by him against the Speaker, the Committee directed for his appearance in person today.

The Committee was investigating a complaint lodged by MLA Jogi Ramesh. The Privilege Committee also objected to Atchannaidu for bringing a lawyer along with him without prior permission.

After the meeting, Privileges Committee Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy told the media that Atchannaidu had withdrawn his remarks and stated that his press note had accidentally come out. Kakani said that Atchannaidu's statement would be sent to the Committee members soon. It was revealed that the next decision will be taken as per the opinion of the Committee members. Kakani said that he was informed that Koona Ravikumar was not available to meet the committee and would be given another chance to appear before the Committee. Kakani also informed that a decision would be taken on Nimmagadda Ramesh and N Ramanaidu in a meeting to be scheduled on the 21st of this month.

